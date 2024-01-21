Tea garden workshop to be held at Buda library

Master Gardeners from the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County University of Illinois Extension will describe the different types of tea gardens and the design components that make these great spaces to enjoy tea. Various plants used to make tea will also be discussed. (BCR file)

Master gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension’s Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County unit will describe the types of tea gardens and the design components that make these great spaces to enjoy tea.

Various plants used to make tea also will be discussed.

The tradition of making and taking tea in the garden is steeped in garden history. Today, tea gardens also provide enchanting outdoor spaces that are soothing, productive, sustainable and lovely to visit.

This free workshop will be at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Mason Memorial Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/teagard. For information, contact Master Gardener/Master Naturalist coordinator Bettyann Harrison at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu.