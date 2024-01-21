Streator library to host charcuterie board class

Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness educator Susan Glassman will lead a class on how to create a delicious charcuterie board masterpiece with less calories and fat, but not the flavor. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman will lead a class on how to create a delicious charcuterie board masterpiece with less calories and fat but not less flavor.

Gain new insight as you learn to map and build a charcuterie board. See a display of charcuterie boards and take-home resources and recipes. Unleash your creativity as the class instructs how to build a “heart smart” charcuterie board and taste the flavors together.

Heart Smart Charcuterie Boards will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

Visit go.illinois.edu/heartsmartcharcuterieboards or call the Illinois Valley Community College main office at 815-224-0894.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0894. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.