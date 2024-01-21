January 21, 2024
Streator library to host charcuterie board class

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator to lead course

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness educator Susan Glassman will lead a class on how to create a delicious charcuterie board masterpiece with less calories and fat, but not the flavor.

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman will lead a class on how to create a delicious charcuterie board masterpiece with less calories and fat but not less flavor.

Gain new insight as you learn to map and build a charcuterie board. See a display of charcuterie boards and take-home resources and recipes. Unleash your creativity as the class instructs how to build a “heart smart” charcuterie board and taste the flavors together.

Heart Smart Charcuterie Boards will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

Visit go.illinois.edu/heartsmartcharcuterieboards or call the Illinois Valley Community College main office at 815-224-0894.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0894. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.