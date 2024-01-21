Seneca wrestling wins title at Rochester: The Times Area Roundup for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Boys wrestling

Seneca wins championship at Rochester: At the Rochester Rocket Invitational on Saturday, the Fighting Irish — led by five individual champions — captured the team title.

Raiden Terry (106), Ethan Othon (120), Nate Othon (150), Asher Hamby (175) and Jeremy Gagnon (285) all earned individual championships, with Nate Othon recording his 100th career win. Gunner Varland (157) and Chris Peura (215) both placed second, Wyatt Coop (113) third, and Ryker Terry (132), Landen Venecia (190) and Sullivan Feldt (285) fourth.

Streator third at ICE Tourney: At the the Illinois Central Eight Tournament in Coal City, the Bulldogs placed third as a team.

Aydan Radke (215 pounds) and Aiden Ferris (285) won championships, while Nick Pollett (106) and Lily Gwaltney (113) earned runner-up marks. Steven Goplin (165) also finished third and Jesus Martinez (120) fourth.

Sandwich 43, Freeport 27; Sandwich 39, Hampshire 38; Kaneland 38, Sandwich 34: At Maple Park, the Indians defeated the Pretzels and Whip-Purs, but fell to the host Knights.

Miles Corder (144/150), Ian Hawkins (150/157) and Sy Smith (157/165) each won three bouts to lead Sandwich. Kai Kern (175) and Cooper Corder (138) each posted a pair of wins, with Jakob Gruca (120), Colten Stone (113) and Jacob Cassie (144) all recorded one victory.

Girls wrestling

Ottawa second at I-8 Tournament: At the first ever Interstate 8 Conference Tournament in Rochelle, the Pirates finished runners-up.

Val Munoz, Ava Weatherford and Juliana Thrush all earned individual championships, while Emma Yawn and Chole Carmona each finished in second place.

Seneca competes well at Harvard: At the Harvard Tournament, Sammie Greisen placed second at 130 pounds and Kyra Wood fifth at 190.

Girls basketball

Washington 57, Ottawa 31: At Washington, the Pirates fell on the road to the AP Class 3A No. 5-ranked Panthers to fall to 12-9 on the season.

Fieldcrest 55, El Paso-Gridley 41: At El Paso, the Knights defeated the Titans in the fifth-place game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Kaitlyn White poured in 27 points to lead Fieldcrest (17-7), while Macy Gochanour added 19 points.

Boys basketball

Serena 90, Hiawatha 46: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 18-1 overall and 6-0 in Little Ten Conference play with the win over the Hawks.

Hunter Staton paced Serena with 22 points, with Carson Baker and Tanner Faivre adding 15 points each. Jimmy Faltz had 11 points, and Richie Armour and Beau Raikes nine points apiece.

Marquette 57, Somonauk 41: At Bader Gym, the Bobcats trailed 24-2 after one quarter, but cut the deficit to one point at half before running out of gas in the loss to the Crusaders.

Carson Bahrey led Somonauk with 13 points, while Weston Hannibal had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sandwich 53, Marengo 39: At Marengo, the Indians (10-9, 4-2) received 26 points from Chance Lange and allowed just 13 second-half points in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians.

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 45: At the Shirk Center in Bloomington, the No. 2-seeded Knights defeated the top-seeded Titans in the championship game of the 112th McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Brady Ruestman popped in 21 points to lead all scorers.

Boys bowling

Znaniecki’s season ends at sectional: At the Rockford Jefferson Sectional at Don Carter Lanes, Ottawa junior Wil Znaniecki —The Times area’s lone sectional qualifier — posted a 981 six-game series with a 212 high game but failed to advance.