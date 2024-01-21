Reddick Library in Ottawa to hand out do-it-yourself valentine craft

Reddick Library in Ottawa will have do-it-yourself valentine take and make crafts available for adults at the Circulation Desk the week of Jan. 22. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will have do-it-yourself valentine take and make crafts available for adults at the Circulation Desk the week of Jan. 22.

Patrons may pick up the kits while supplies last to make a valentine to give to a loved one.

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 22 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22: Story Time at Nell’s Woodland, children of all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a winter-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Dress for the weather. Parking is limited, so registration is required for this event.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23: Silent Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. Introverts unite. Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and, of course, there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24: Teen Afterschool Adventures, ninth through 12th grades. Are you at a loss for what to do during those early dismissal days? You might find a movie screening, snacks, games, crafts, or even a quiet spot to work on your homework. Every month is a new and delightful surprise.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25: Space Stained Glass Suncatcher, third through sixth grade. The library is celebrating space by making cosmic stained glass suncatchers. The library also is making a model of the upcoming eclipse in a cup.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25: Teen Movie Night, seventh through 12th grade. Join the library for a free screening of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (rated PG-13).

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.