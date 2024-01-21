Peru library soon will remodel lower level

The lower level of the Peru Public Library will be closed beginning Feb. 1 for remodeling. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The lower level of the Peru Public Library will be closed beginning Feb. 1 for remodeling.

Patrons should make to access their online account to place holds, or download the PrairieCat app to place holds on items during the remodel.

The library, 1409 11th St., will host activities the week of Jan. 22. Call 815-223-0229 or go to perulibrary.org for more information.

3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22: The Write Here club provides a supportive and creative environment for writers of all levels to share their stories, poems and ideas. Whether you’re looking for feedback on your writing or simply want to connect with other writers, the club is for you.

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 23: Color Me Calm

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25: A story and activities for children ages 1 to 3. Registration is required. Contact Mackenzie at mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26: Tech Help Fridays

3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26: Teen Advisory Group, lower level meeting room.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 27: Peruvian Purlers