Ottawa scouting museum to host Feb. 1 trivia night

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is sponsoring Trivia Night At The Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is sponsoring Trivia Night at the Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Teams of eight to 10 people are accepted. The cost is $10 per person, and the first-place prize is $100.

All proceeds will go to the museum expansion project.

The trivia night will be hosted by Hank Walsh. Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins also will be welcome up to 60 people.

For information, call 815-431-9353 or visit the museum at 1100 Canal St. in Ottawa.