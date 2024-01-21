January 21, 2024
Ottawa scouting museum to host Feb. 1 trivia night

Proceeds will go to the museum expansion project

By Shaw Local News Network
The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum would like more room for displays.

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is sponsoring Trivia Night At The Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is sponsoring Trivia Night at the Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Teams of eight to 10 people are accepted. The cost is $10 per person, and the first-place prize is $100.

All proceeds will go to the museum expansion project.

The trivia night will be hosted by Hank Walsh. Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins also will be welcome up to 60 people.

For information, call 815-431-9353 or visit the museum at 1100 Canal St. in Ottawa.