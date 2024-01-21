Ottawa fire caused by space heater in power strip contained to section of home

A fire Saturday morning was contained to a small section of an Ottawa house, after firefighters were called a to a home filling with smoke. (Tom Sistak)

A fire Saturday morning was contained to a small section of an Ottawa house, after firefighters were called a to a home filling with smoke.

Ottawa firefighters responded to 420 E. Main St. at about 6:41 a.m., finding a visible fire on the northwest corner of the house, according to a news release from the Ottawa Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished flames in the room on the northwest corner of the house and a second crew worked to prevent flames from spreading.

All occupants had safely evacuated the home before the arrival of firefighters. No one was injured in the fire.

The origin of the fire was an entry/mud room and the fire was deemed accidental/electrical from a space heater and power strip.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Ottawa Streets Department, Ottawa Water Department, Ameren and Nicor.

Heating equipment, including space heaters, is the second leading cause of house fire in the U.S., according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International. With that being said, space heater fires most often occur when they’re plugged into a power strip, according to the ESFI.