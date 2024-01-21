OmniHonors Awards Celebration set Feb. 1 in Ottawa to celebrate local artists, advocates

Artists in the Starved Rock Country region will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 1, in Ottawa, as more than 30 artists and organizations have been nominated for recognition. The OmniHonors Awards Celebration is scheduled 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St. (Derek Barichello)

The OmniHonors Awards Celebration is scheduled 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St.

The evening will recognize some of the most talented members of the arts community. Honorees were chosen and reviewed by a committee in individual artists, arts advocate, arts educator, community impact and lifetime achievement categories based on their positive impact on the region; the degree to which they strengthen its culture; and their reputation among their peers regarding outstanding character, service and dedication to growing the arts throughout Starved Rock Country.

Artists nominated include in the Individual Artists category: Clara Brubaker, Gavin Finefield, Jacqueline Hughes, Matthew Klein, Kevin Kramer, Frank Kobilsek, Lorena Malm, Jack Olson, Adrienne Pike, Joey Santos, Kate Tombaugh and Joey Santos; in the Arts Educators category: Brandon Czubachowski, Julie Jenkins, Donna Martin, Sarah Reckmeyer, Alicia Sesto and Steve Sharp; in the Arts Advocates category: Rex, Christine and Stephanie Benson, Rick Brooks, Dylan Conmy, Julia Messina and Heather Pursley; in the Community Impact category NCI ArtWorks in Peru, City of Princeton Arts Commission, Ottawa Art League, Ottawa Community Thrift and Stage 212 in La Salle; and in the Lifetime Achievement category Susan Burton, Amber Harper, Ray Pieseka and Steve Sharp.

The evening will begin with cocktails, followed by the reception. Al and Jeannie Brown will provide musical entertainment.

Admission is $50 per person and RSVP is expected by Tuesday, Jan. 30. Go to https://www.srccf.org/arts-of-starved-rock-country to make reservations.

Proceeds benefit The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund to provide grant support and is funded in part by the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund offers financial support through competitive grants to charitable organizations and agencies engaged in the world of art throughout the Starved Rock region, and provides a non-competing, neutral hub to engage and connect local artists and arts/cultural organization. Initially made possible by a gift from the former Illinois Valley Fine Arts Trust created by local philanthropist Blouke Carus, The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is gaining recognition at the state and federal level, consistently receiving general operating support funding and funding to support its own grant programs from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Led by Arts Fund Administrator, Amanda Zehr, and an Arts Advisory Council, grants are made to local arts organizations through a competitive process twice each year. Funds to support those grants and other activities rely on contributions from donors throughout the region and are supported in part through funding from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.