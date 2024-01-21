Marseilles library to host activities the week of January 22, 2024

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host activities the week of Jan. 22. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24: Story time with Miss Becky. Join the library for some winter stories and a craft while enjoying a small snack.

3:35 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25: Kindergartners through eighth graders will join Miss Sheila and Curious Kids and learn how eyes see. Enjoy a snack while doing hands-on activities by your eyes.

Register for all activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437.