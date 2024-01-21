La Salle County marriages: Jan. 1 to 12, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 1 through Jan. 12.
Cristihan Lemus Acevedo of Denver and Brittany December Picco of Denver
Ramon Espinoza Jr. of Mendota and Martha Leticia Ortega of Mendota
Mulugeta Yiheys Dereso of Ottawa and Nardos Temesgen Workneh of Aurora
Patrick Joseph Shea Jr. of Ottawa and Meagan Kathleen Ryan of Grand Ridge
Jeremy Ray Decker of Ottawa and Rachel Marie Sanchez of Ottawa
Ryan Michael Beattie of Streator and Cynthia Jae Lorraine Hernandez of Streator
Nicholas O’Neil Dilley of Ottawa and Kaley Danielle Anne Kozlowski of Ottawa
Raymond Scott Mijie of Ottawa and Charlene Elaine Arnett of Ottawa
Bryan Fahey Barrera of Marseilles and Kristin Ann Brasuell of Marseilles
George Richard Smith of Streator and Miss Wandee Binparuzor of Streator
Zachary James Donald Hartman of Ladd and Ava Lynn Cattani of Ladd
Michael Joel Mayberry of Decatur and Megan Frances Carter of Decatur