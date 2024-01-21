La Salle County marriages: Jan. 1 to 12, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 1 through Jan. 12, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 1 through Jan. 12.

Cristihan Lemus Acevedo of Denver and Brittany December Picco of Denver

Ramon Espinoza Jr. of Mendota and Martha Leticia Ortega of Mendota

Mulugeta Yiheys Dereso of Ottawa and Nardos Temesgen Workneh of Aurora

Patrick Joseph Shea Jr. of Ottawa and Meagan Kathleen Ryan of Grand Ridge

Jeremy Ray Decker of Ottawa and Rachel Marie Sanchez of Ottawa

Ryan Michael Beattie of Streator and Cynthia Jae Lorraine Hernandez of Streator

Nicholas O’Neil Dilley of Ottawa and Kaley Danielle Anne Kozlowski of Ottawa

Raymond Scott Mijie of Ottawa and Charlene Elaine Arnett of Ottawa

Bryan Fahey Barrera of Marseilles and Kristin Ann Brasuell of Marseilles

George Richard Smith of Streator and Miss Wandee Binparuzor of Streator

Zachary James Donald Hartman of Ladd and Ava Lynn Cattani of Ladd

Michael Joel Mayberry of Decatur and Megan Frances Carter of Decatur