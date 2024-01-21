January 21, 2024
La Moille woman honored for years of mentoring women in agricultural organization

Zimmerlein received the Erickson McCrum Agricultural Mentor Award

By Shaw Local News Network
Eleanor Zimmerlein of LaMoille (seated) received the Erickson McCrum Agricultural Mentor Award for her years of mentoring other women in the organization. The award was announced at the annual national meeting in Sacramento, Calif. and was presented personally to Zimmerlein in her home by Pat Yaegle (standing), another long-time Illinois member, friend and Agriwomen officer. American Agriwomen is the nation's largest coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women, with more than 50 state, commodity and agribusiness affiliates. The organization promotes, protects and educates on American agriculture. (Photo provided by Debbie Schmidt)

Eleanor Zimmerlein, of La Moille, received the Erickson McCrum Agricultural Mentor Award for her years of mentoring other women in the organization.

The award was announced at the annual national meeting in Sacramento, California, and was presented personally to Zimmerlein in her home by Pat Yaegle, another long-time Illinois member, friend and Agriwomen officer.

American Agriwomen is the nation’s largest coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women, with more than 50 state, commodity and agribusiness affiliates.

The organization promotes, protects and educates on American agriculture.