IVCC eyes August 2025 completion for $7.8 million Agricultural Education Center

Architectural plans for the $7.8 million Agricultural Education Center were outlined to the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees by Vice President for Business Services and Finance Kathy Ross on Thursday, according to a news release from the college.

The 10,200 square foot facility includes an innovation lab, a conference room with movable partitions, a large classroom, a lobby, a student lounge and a courtyard.

The college expects to go out for bids and award a construction contract on the project this spring, with completion expected by August 2025.

“This will be a state-of-the-art addition to our agriculture program and to our campus,” said President Tracy Morris.

In her monthly report to the board, Morris shared enrollment figures, Eagles Peak Food Pantry activities and the results of two campus service and recognition efforts.

Enrollment numbers showed an increase in dual-credit credit hours, IBEW credit hours, online blended and virtual class meeting hours, and across-the-board increases of 8.06% in headcount and 2.69% in credit hours compared to Spring 2023.

Amid activities that included an employee breakfast just before winter break, a holiday raffle of 35 baskets donated by departments and employees raised $1,800 for the IVCC Foundation’s Student Emergency Fund.

Student athletes last fall earned an overall 3.10 GPA.

Eagles Peak Food Pantry supplied food and other items for 24 households while the college was open in December, which included 19 children. Donors supplied a chest freezer and a refrigerator for Eagles Peak, which will allow the pantry to expand its selection of foods.

An invitation to Thank a Teacher/Staff Member as part of the IVCC centennial activities received 50 responses recognizing 66 individuals and several departments.

A drive to supply items to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle collected 517 items before winter break.

In other action, the board:

Learned of the resignations of Patrice Hess, director of Learning Resources, Gary Roberts, vice president for Academic Affairs, and Shane Lange, dean of Workforce Development.

Learned of the appointments of Isamar Taylor as director of Financial Aid, Beth Hammock as assessment center specialist, Louis Lukacsy as financial aid advisor and Christopher Teason as Financial Aid and Veterans Benefits Advisor.

Authorized updates to a number of board policies.

