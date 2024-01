Hollowayville United Church of Christ will host a pancake and sausage brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. (Shaw Media file photo)

Hollowayville United Church of Christ will host a pancake and sausage brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

The brunch will feature pancakes, pork sausage, french toast, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, apple sauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Children 3 and younger are free.

The church is located at 214 Peru St., Hollowayville.