DCFS to host hiring workshop Jan. 26 in Ottawa

Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will host hiring workshops in Ottawa and Canton to share information about employment opportunities. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will host hiring workshops in Ottawa and Canton to share information about employment opportunities.

The workshop in Ottawa is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 26, at 1550 First Ave. The Canton workshop is scheduled 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 111 N. Main St.

The department offers career opportunities in a variety of positions, including child protection specialists, child welfare specialists and day care licensing representatives. Other in-demand positions include office associates, paralegal assistants, reimbursement officers and public service administrators. Bilingual Spanish-speaking employees are also highly sought after by the department and may be eligible for additional compensation. All positions require a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Illinois DCFS is expanding its workforce throughout the state, the agency said in a news release. The agency said staff have competitive wages, employer-sponsored medical, dental and life insurance, defined-benefit pensions and vacation and sick leave.