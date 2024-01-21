Boys basketball: Streator races past Rochelle 91-77 for 8th straight win

Streator’s Logan Aukland eyes the basket while working to get by Rochelle’s Cayden Moore in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Pops Dale Gymnasium. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

STREATOR — It was a little like NASCAR meets the hardwood at Pops Dale Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

The Streator and Rochelle boys basketball took turns racing up and down the floor in a frantic-paced contest that produced 136 total field goal attempts and 168 points.

In the end, the Bulldogs improved to 18-4 on the season with their eighth straight victory in a try-and-catch-your-breath 91-77 triumph over the Hubs (8-14).

“That’s exactly the kind of game we expected,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “We played them last year up at their place and it was a very similar pace, that’s how they play. To be honest, playing them on a Saturday after a Friday night game is maybe the best scenario. You can’t simulate what they do and how fast they go in practice, so you just have to make sure the juices are flowing at the opening tip and be ready for an up-and-down game for 32 straight minutes.”

“We knew it was going to be a track meet type of game. It was fun” — Christian Benning, Streator senior guard

It was the most points scored in a game by the Bulldogs since a 96-70 win over Reed-Custer on Dec. 16, 2016

Senior guard Christian Benning fired in a game and season-high 39 points (one point off his career high) for the hosts, while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Logan Aukland added 23 points and Quinn Baker had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who shot 48% (32 of 67) overall, 8 of 22 from beyond the arc and made good on 19-of-25 chances from the free-throw line.

“We knew it was going to be a track meet type of game. It was fun,” Benning said. “They had us sped up way too much at the start of the game and we were not handling the ball very well. But I felt like we started to slow things down a little bit as far as not trying to smash our way through their pressure. We did a better job of getting the ball to the middle of the floor against their press and then did a better job of attacking the hoop.”

Streator trailed Rochelle 19-18 after the opening eight minutes but held a 44-33 lead at halftime and 63-57 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

“We knew coming into this game the biggest key was going to be how we handled their defensive pressure, especially in the backcourt,” Aukland said. “I don’t think we did too great against their pressure the first quarter or so, but then we were able to break their press a few times in a row and score which I think it gave us confidence the rest of the game that we’d be OK.

“We talked at halftime about no matter what the score is that Rochelle was going to keep coming after us and they sure did. We knew we were just going to have to stay in attack mode until time ran out.”

Rochelle was led by 20 points from Eli Luxton, 17 from Elijah Harley and 14 from Carson Lewis. The Hubs finished hitting 49% (34 of 69) from the floor and used a 13-0 run midway into the third quarter to cut Streator’s 16-point lead to three.

From there, a 3-pointer by Isaiah Weibel and three consecutive drives by Benning pushed the Streator lead back to double figures where it stayed for much of the final eight minutes.

“A plus for us is that we have a number of guards that we feel comfortable handing the ball against pressure,” Doty said. “We didn’t always take care of the ball as well as we should have (14 turnovers), but overall, I thought we made twice as many good decisions with the ball than bad. The key against a team like Rochelle, one that wants to speed you up, is that you have to have a good balance of knowing when to attack and when to relax and get things set up. I really thought we did a good job for the most part of taking what they gave us and not taking too many bad shots.

“I also thought we did a very good job of not settling too much for shots from the perimeter and took the ball to the basket, which in turn got us some easy baskets and some trips to the free-throw line.”

Streator is back in action when it hosts Coal City in an Illinois Central Eight Conference contest.