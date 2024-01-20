Streator fire damage limited to stove, oven in home

A Streator resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a stove caught fire Thursday at a home at 16 Sunbury Drive. (Scott Anderson)

Damage to the home was minor with most of the damage limited to the stove/oven area, the fire department said in a news release. The cause of the fire was accidental, the fire department said.

“Fast notification and quick response limited the damage,” the fire department said in its news release.

The fire department responded in about 3 minutes of the call at 2:06 p.m. Thursday, removing the resident from the smoke before finding fire in the stove and oven inside the home. The fire was under control in less than 5 minutes. Firefighters ventilated the home.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, Streator Animal Control and the Streator Police Department.