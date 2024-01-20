Nussbaums donate $50,000 to propel Illinois Valley PADS to new Ottawa homeless shelter

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter Board Member Tom Rooney, donor Karen Nussbaum, IV PADS Executive Director Carol Alcorn and donor Nelson Nussbaum pose for a photo after the Nussbaums donated $50,000 to a new Ottawa shelter. (Photo provided by Sally Van Cura)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter announced it received a $50,000 donation from Karen and Nelson Nussbaum.

The gift was made from the Nussbaum’s donor advised fund established through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

Renowned as long-time donors and volunteers at the Ottawa shelter, Karen and Nelson Nussbaum are directing their generosity towards a new shelter facility to address the growing homeless population in Ottawa.

This donation will play a pivotal role in realizing the dream of a new shelter in Ottawa, further strengthening IV PADS’s capacity to provide safe refuge, food, assistance and hope to those in need, the non-profit organization said in a news release.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to Karen and Nelson Nussbaum for their remarkable generosity and vision,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of IV PADS. “This donation is a cornerstone in our efforts to establish a new shelter that meets the evolving needs of our community and provides a safe haven for those facing homelessness.”

Karen and Nelson Nussbaum have been an integral part of IV PADS for years, actively engaging in volunteer activities and inspiring others to contribute to the welfare of the community. Their decision to channel funds to the construction of a new shelter underscores their commitment to creating a lasting impact on the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness, the agency said.

Illinois Valley PADS extended gratitude to the Nussbaum family for “unwavering support and commitment to the realization of a new shelter facility that will serve as a beacon of hope for years to come.”

In November, Illinois Valley PADS was awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank/Chicago through its Affordable Housing Program General Fund Grant.