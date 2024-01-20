IVCC seeks personal stories about the impact its made in lives

In the last 100 years, LPO-Illinois Valley Community College has inspired a lot of stories. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Now, as the college prepares to celebrate its centennial amid a flurry of archive dives, keepsake roundups and commemorative activities, the college is preparing to write its next chapter – and the college wants to hear stories from past students and anyone who interacted with the college that has a story to tell.

Were you introduced to new ideas, or a career – or your spouse? Are your ties generations-strong?

Who or what had a profound effect on you? Who, or what, exposed your leadership, your entrepreneurial spirit, your artistry, or profoundly impacted your life? And how did LPO-IVCC fit in the ways you impacted the lives of others in the Illinois Valley and beyond?

Did you witness the lights going dim and the swelling applause that greeted your appearance on the theater stage? Or do your memories spring from slugging that winning home run or sprinting across the court to congratulate your teammates?

Did the GI Bill propel your college adventure and later career, or did generosity through a scholarship make a difference in your life?

To share a story with IVCC, go to https://forms.office.com/r/kSY7iKaUFL