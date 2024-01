The Alexander Park ice rink in Princeton now is open. (Scott Anderson)

Hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Stop by the front desk of the Bureau County Metro Center to rent skates for $5 a pair in a variety of sizes.

Call 815-872-0840 for more information or go to the Bureau County Metro Center’s Facebook page.