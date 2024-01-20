Hailey Larsen’s late bucket lifts Ottawa’s girls over Sycamore 37-35: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 37, Sycamore 35: At Kingman Gym on Friday, the host Pirates (12-8 overall, 4-2 Interstate 8 Conference) used a short drive and turnaround jumper from Hailey Larsen in the closing seconds to break a late tie and hand the Spartans (15-9, 6-1) their first I-8 defeat of the season.

“We were supposed to run [the play] Tennessee,” said Larsen, “and she didn’t get open, but I saw a lane, and I took it. I was confident. [My defender] was close, but I got it off.

“It feels so good, very good. We haven’t beat them in a long time.”

Ottawa nearly upset the defending conference champion Spartans back in December, leading in the fourth quarter of an eventual four-point loss.

This time, the Pirates, in front of a big crowd on Hall of Fame Night - including inductee and winningest coach in Ottawa girls basketball history Mike Cooper, trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter before Larsen’s game-winner and a missed Sycamore 3 at the buzzer.

“On a night like this where there are a lot of people here who mean a lot to our basketball programs, the community here watching, the effort we gave was outstanding,” Pirates coach Brent Moore said.

“It’s been a while since we’ve gotten Sycamore, and hats off to them, because they’ve been a powerhouse for close to decade probably. We prepped hard, and I’m proud of the girls for executing. …

“You could tell as a group, they really wanted this one tonight.”

Skylar Dorsey scored a game-high 15 points to lead Ottawa, followed by Larsen with 10 points and five rebounds. Mary Stisser added nine points, while Ella Schmitz contributed two points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Pirates head out on a five-game road trip, not returning to Kingman Gym until Feb. 2.

Hinckley-Big Rock 47, Somonauk/Leland 33: In the third-place game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Bobcats finished fourth with the loss to the Royals.

Haley McCoy scored 16 points, and Kiley Mason added eight for Somonauk/Leland.

Earlville 41, Hiawatha 38: In the consolation title game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Red Raiders prevailed paced behind Natalie Hall (10 points, six rebounds, five assists), Nevaeh Sansone (11 points, four assists) and Madyson Olson (four points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals).

Boys basketball

Henry-Senachwine 45, Woodland 39: At Henry, the visiting Warriors suffered their first Tri-County Conference loss of the season to slip to 13-7 overall, 4-1 on the TCC loop.

Held to just 13 first-half points, Woodland was led on the night by 13 points from Nick Plesko, 12 on four 3-pointers from Tucker Hill and nine points courtesy of Connor Dodge.

The Warriors open the TCC Tournament at Putnam County on Tuesday.

Fieldcrest 62, Tri-Valley 45: In the championship semifinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, the Knights advanced to Saturday’s championship game at Bloomington’s Shirk Center with a decisive victory.

Brady Ruestman (18 points), Eddie Lorton (13), Connor Reichman (12) and Jozia Johnson (11) all scored in double digits for the Knights.

Brady Ruestman

Streator 49, Reed-Custer 36: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs ticked up their record to 17-4 overall and a sparkling 8-0 in the Illinois Central Eight ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home game against former conference rival Rochelle.

Christian Benning scored 17 first-half points on his way to a game-high 25 for the ICE-leading Bulldogs. Quinn Baker added nine points and Nolan Lukach four for the victors.

Streator led 31-21 at the half.

Earlville 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 36: In nonconference play, the Red Raiders moved to 19-1 on the season led by a 23-point, eight-assist, seven-steal showing from Griffin Cook.

Trenton Fruit (13 points, five steals), Ryan Browder (12 points) and Easton Fruit (nine points) were also leaders for Earlville.

Seneca 63, Roanoke-Benson 37: At Roanoke, the Fighting Irish led 12-9 after the opening eight minutes but took control with a 37-19 advantage over the next two quarters to top the Rockets in Tri-County Conference play.

Seneca (15-7, 6-0) was led by 18 points from Paxton Giertz and 17 from Kysen Klinker. Grant Siegel added eight points and Bradyn Simek six for the Irish.

Sandwich 40, Woodstock 35: At Woodstock, the visiting Indians (9-9, 3-2) earned the Kishwaukee Conference triumph.

Chance Lange led the Sandwich attack with 17 points.