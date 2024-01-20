Competitive dance: Streatorettes, Pirate Poms score top-three finishes, advance to IHSA state

At Minonk on Saturday, a pair of local competitive dance teams advanced out of the Fieldcrest Sectional and into the IHSA State Final Competition scheduled to be held Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

In Class 2A, the Ottawa Pirate Poms scored a team 82.33, good for third place in the field of 13. Dunlap won the Class 2A sectional championship with a team score of 84.33, while La Salle-Peru just missed the cut with its seventh-place 79.03.

In Class 1A, the Streator High Streatorettes earned a runner-up finish, tallying a team score of 80.30, second only to sectional champion Morris’ 87.00 in the 15-school field. Host Fieldcrest placed ninth with its 73.40, with Putnam County 15th with a 64.30.

The top six teams in each class advanced out of the Fieldcrest Sectional and on to the IHSA State Final Competition.

Performance times for the state preliminaries Friday will be released in the coming days.