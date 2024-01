A pair of plows push snow Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, on Interstate 80 in Bureau County. (Scott Anderson)

Snow continued through early Friday in La Salle and Bureau counties.

Snow was lightly falling at about one quarter of an inch per hour leading to snow-covered roads and some hazardous travel Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Gusty winds may lead to some blowing and low drifting snow in open areas.

Cold air and sub-zero wind chills return Friday and will hang around through Sunday morning.

Traffic moves slowly on Interstate 80 at an interchange on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Bureau County. (Scott Anderson)