Princeton chamber distributes $22,000 in 2024 for facade grants

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Building Improvement Grant recipients pose Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, during a Business After Hours at the Princeton Closet. (Derek Barichello)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce gave back about $22,000 to six of its members for building improvement grants.

Through this program, Director Jenica Cole said the chamber has distributed more than $147,000 since 2008.

“The money helps with facades and helps make Princeton more beautiful,” Cole said Thursday during the Chamber’s business after hours event at the Princeton Closet.

Among the recipients are NiciLynn Shoes at 535 S. Main St.; Lodestone at 524-528 S. Main St.; Michael and Sue Stutzke at 519 S. Main St.; KB Illiott Financial Advisors at 306 Blackstone Road E.; Princeton Inn at 1516 N. Main St.; and the Bureau County Historical Society at the Sash Stalter Matson Building at 15 Park Avenue West.

Cole said the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will accept applications for next year’s round of matching grants until June 1. Go to https://princetonchamber-il.com/building_improvement_grant/ for information on how to apply.

A golf outing was scheduled June 7 at Chapel Hill Golf Course, which serves as a fundraiser for the program. Cole thanked the chamber’s ambassadors for serving as key liaisons in the program.