Marquette girls drop 3rd-place game at T-CC Tourney :The Times Area Roundup for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Girls basketball

Midland 52, Marquette Academy 39: At Henry, the Crusaders fell in the third-place game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament to the Timberwolves.

“We were too slow, not aggressive enough and had way too many turnovers,” Marquette coach Eric Price said. “It was the same thing last time we played them. We had way too many turnovers (22). That’s not even counting tipped passes you can’t do anything with. Between not getting back on defense, not getting any loose balls, that’s the outcome you’re going to expect.”

The game was tied at 12 with 6:11 left in the first half before Midland went on a 17-2 run to take a 25-14 halftime lead.

The Timberwolves extended their lead to as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but the Crusaders rallied within 39-30 with 1:05 left in the third but never got closer.

“We sped them up a little bit, but even when we went to the press we got three steals and didn’t get any points out of it,” Price said. “It just seemed like we couldn’t get one foot ahead of the other. It was one step forward, two steps back. Just disappointed in lack of toughness because they got about every loose ball.”

Avery Durdan scored 15 points to led Marquette (13-6) with Lilly Craig adding 11 points.

Seneca 45, Dwight 36: At Henry, the Fighting Irish led 22-16 at halftime and then held off a late rally by the Trojans to capture the consolation championship of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

Alyssa Zellers led Seneca (14-12) with 11 points. Evelyn O’Connor added 10 points and Tessa Krull eight. Lainie Olson and Audry McNabb chipped in six points apiece.

Serena 58, Somonauk-Leland 13: At Shabbona, the top-seeded Huskers advanced to the championship game for the third straight season with the semifinal triumph over the No. 4-seeded Bobcats in the semifinals of the 43rd annual Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Makalya McNally had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Huskers — which play Newark for the title at 8 p.m. on Friday. Jenna Setchell added 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Paisley Twait posted 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

Somonauk-Leland will now take on Hinckley-Big Rock in the third-place game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Newark 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 29: At Shabbona, the No. 2-seeded Norsemen advanced past the No. 3 Royals and into the Little Ten Conference Tournament championship game for the second straight year against Serena.

Newark (12-10) was led by 13 points from Addison Ness, 12 points from Liara Wesseh and 10 points from Addison Long.

Reed-Custer 48, Streator 42 (OT): At Braidwood, the Bulldogs fought back from a 10-point deficit at halftime and scored six points in the final minutes of regulation before falling to the Comets in the extra session.

Maiya Lansford popped in 16 points to lead Streator. Ava Gwaltney netted 13 points, while Joey Puetz had six points and eight steals.

Boys’ basketball

Somonauk 56, Hiawatha 40: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 10-8 overall and 3-2 in the Little Ten Conference with the victory over the Hawks.

Carson Bahrey registered 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Somonauk, while Weston Hannibal had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Heyworth 64, Flanagan Cornell 54: At Flanagan, the No. 6-seeded Falcons fell to the No. 7-seeded Hornets in the fifth-place game semifinal of the 112th McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Logan Ruddy paced Flanagan-Cornell (14-7) with 18 points, followed by Kesler Collins (12), Mason Rich (nine), Seth Jones (eight) and Brennan Edens (seven).

Wrestling

Streator 54, Lisle 30: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs picked up the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Lions on senior night.

Seniors Nick Pollett (113), Steven Goplin (165) and Alex Lopez (190) all secured pinfall wins to lead Streator. Lily Gwaltney (106), Jordan Lukes (157) and Aydan Radke (285) also added pinfall victories for the hosts.

Dakota 36, Seneca 33; Seneca 42, Freeport 35; Seneca 39, Byron 36: At Byron, the Fighting Irish bounced back after a loss to the Indians with victories over the Pretzels and host Tigers.

Asher Hamby led Seneca (17-7) with three pinfall wins at 175 pounds, while Ethan Othon (126), Gunner Varland (157) and Chris Peura (215) each won a pair of on mat bouts. Landen Venecia (190), Raiden Terry (106), Ryker Terry (132), Cody Clennon (144) and Nate Othon (150) all recorded single on mat triumphs.

Girls bowling

Streator 1,234, Mendota 1,108: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs swept all three games to grab the win over the Trojans.

Lily Michael led Streator with a 404 series which included a 165 game. Madi Bedeker added a 404, Kaitlyn Pettyjohn a 396 and Lyla Gengler a 382.

La Salle-Peru 3,104, Ottawa 2,624: At the Illinois Valley Super Bowl, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference match to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Dawn Hudkins led Ottawa with a 510 series which included a 213 high game. Lindy Dhuse added a 479 series and Ana Zeglis a 470 series while Rylee Harsted posted a 182 high game.

JV girls basketball

Reed-Custer 28, Streator 15: At Braidwood, Caitlin Talty scored six points and Isabel Gutierrez four in the loss to the Comets.