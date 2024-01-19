Extension offices to provide private, commercial pesticide safety education

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit is offering the following Testing-Only sessions and certification program for private pesticide applicators. (Shaw File Photo)

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit is offering the following Testing-Only sessions and certification program for private pesticide applicators.

Certification is required to apply restricted use pesticides. The sessions are in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Participants will need to bring a calculator. Calculators must be simple function calculators. No smart phones or smart devices will be allowed.

There is no charge for the testing. If you need a reasonable accommodation, indicate when registering.

Testing – Only Sessions have been scheduled as follows:

Marshall–Putnam counties

Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, (Private Applicator Test only)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, (All Commercial Tests offered)

Marshall-Putnam Office, 509 Front St., Henry. Register by calling the University of Illinois Extension – Marshall-Putnam Office at 309-364-2356. No charge to attend.

Illinois Valley Community College

9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 25, (Private Applicator Test only)

Illinois Valley Community College, 815 North Orlando Smith Rd., Oglesby. Register by calling the University of Illinois Extension – La Salle County Office at 815-433-0707. No charge to attend.

La Salle County

9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Private Applicator Test only)

La Salle County Office, 1689 North 31st Road, Suite 2, Ottawa. Register online at by calling the University of Illinois Extension – La Salle County Office at 815-433-0707. No charge to attend.

Bureau County

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 20, All Commercial Tests offered

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 12, All Commercial Tests offered

Bureau County Office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton. Register online at www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/in-person-testing.aspx, or call the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau Office at 815-875-2878. No charge to attend.

Private Applicator Manuals and workbooks can be purchased online or at local extension offices. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus. Questions may be directed to Daryle Wragge, ag program coordinator, 309-364-2356.

The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp

If you have questions or need more information call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit at 815-224-0889.