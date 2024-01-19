Bureau Valley girls top Newman: BCR Roundup, Jan. 18, 2024

Girls basketball

Bureau Valley 58, Newman 55: The Storm rallied from a 5-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Comets at the Storm Cellar Thursday night.

Kate Salisbury led the Storm (12-10, 5-3) with 19 points. Newman’s Jess Johns also scored 19 points, including her 1000th career point.

Boys basketball

LaMoille 45, DePue 27: The Lions won the latest battle of the Blumhorst coaching brothers by defeating the Little Giants at the Lions Den Thursday night in Little Ten Conference play.

Chance Blumhorst’s Lions were led by Tyler Billhorn with 13 points and 16 rebounds, Connor Deering had 12 points and 16 rebounds and Brayden Klein had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Newman 68, Bureau Valley 61: The Comets rode the 47-point effort by Lucas Simpson to a Three Rivers East victory over the Storm at the Storm Cellar Thursday night. He scored 16 points in the second quarter to stake the Comets to a 34-21 halftime lead and poured in 25 points in the second half.

Landon Hulsing came up big for the Storm with 30 points while Corban Chhim added 17.

PCA 52, Ottawa Christian 30: Princeton Christian Academy high school outscored Ottawa Christian Academy 29-17 in the second half to pull away to victory at Howard Hoffman Gymnasium Thursday night.

Coltyn Buck had 17 points and Daniel Barnes added 12 to lead PCA. Other scoring leaders for the Eagles were Trustin Crew (7), Aaron Dixon (6), Corwin Murray (4) and Michael Glass (4).