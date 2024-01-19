BCR sports photos out of the past

Dan Marquis was the hero of Princeton's 1994 60-58 sectional championship win over Stark County at Prouty Gym. (1994 PHS yearbook photo)

It’s a good night for Friday Night Hoops and a blast from the past on a cold winter night.

Pictured here is Dan Marquis, who was the hero of Princeton’s 1994 sectional championship 60-58 win over Stark County at Prouty Gym.

Marquis missed three “1 and 1s” in the final minute, but got the rebound each time and was carried off the court on his teammate’s shoulders.

Teammate Kevin Howard said Marquis “wasn’t going to be denied.”

The Tigers fell 65-43 to Rockford Lutheran in the supersectional, denied a trip to State.

The old red head will be riding again back in town when he opens up the new Wild Ginger Wine Bar and Bistro on the north end this spring.

Marquis is a renown chef and co-owner of Mill Road Farms in Sheffield and will offer “farm-to-table comfort food with a twist” at his new restaurant.