Waltham to bring therapy dog into school

In search of a way to help special needs students, Waltham Elementary School in Utica has decided to bring in a therapy dog.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Kristi Eager said the animal in question, a pet belonging to math teacher Dan Gustafson, was brought into the school on a trial basis.

Eager said she was impressed with the student reaction so far.

“We’ve already seen some really great results,” Eager said. “I think it will be fantastic for kids that have anxiety, [attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder] or confidence issues.”

The dog, she said, is being trained and certified at Gustafson’s expense.

She said the dog remains as Gustafson’s pet, and the district won’t incur any costs for food, lodging or veterinary care.

Separately, Waltham parents have inquired about whether the district can offer e-learning instead of burning snow days. Answer: Waltham previously opted against e-learning and isn’t set up to do it.

Eager said e-learning requires a plan submitted to the Illinois Regional Office of Education. No such plan has been implemented, and Eager said she deems a snow day preferable to giving students “a packet of busy work” to complete at home.

Finally, the board approved a tentative 2024-25 calendar crafted in tandem with other feeder schools to La Salle-Peru High School.

The tentative first day of student attendance is Monday, Aug. 19, and the last day of school (depending on snow days) will be May 28, 2025.