Timeline set for Somonauk resident’s objection to remove President Joe Biden from Illinois ballot

Beth Findley-Smith files her appearance with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. She is objecting to nomination papers for U.S. president filed by President Joe Biden. (Photo provided by Beth Findley-Smith)

A La Salle County Board member attended the first hearing for an objection she made challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s nomination papers in Illinois.

Beth Findley-Smith, R-Somonauk, said a hearing officer reviewed the process, and then scheduled oral arguments in the case for Wednesday, Jan. 24. A final decision is expected to occur at a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 30, in front of the full electoral board, Findley-Smith said.

Findley-Smith joined Timothy Conrad in filing a petition, noting that Biden didn’t use an Illinois notary on his statement of candidacy, which Findley-Smith said is required by the Illinois Election Code.

In the objection, Findley-Smith and Conrad said Biden used David E. Kalbaugh, a notary commissioned in the District of Columbia.

Findley-Smith and Conrad are requesting Biden’s name be removed from the Illinois ballot for the Democratic nomination for president in the March 19 primary election.