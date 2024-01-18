Timeline set for Somonauk resident’s objection to remove President Joe Biden from Illinois ballot

A La Salle County Board member attended the first hearing for an objection she made challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s nomination papers in Illinois.
Beth Findley-Smith, R-Somonauk, said a hearing officer reviewed the process, and then scheduled oral arguments in the case for Wednesday, Jan. 24. A final decision is expected to occur at a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 30, in front of the full electoral board, Findley-Smith said.
Findley-Smith joined Timothy Conrad in filing a petition, noting that Biden didn’t use an Illinois notary on his statement of candidacy, which Findley-Smith said is required by the Illinois Election Code.
In the objection, Findley-Smith and Conrad said Biden used David E. Kalbaugh, a notary commissioned in the District of Columbia.
Findley-Smith and Conrad are requesting Biden’s name be removed from the Illinois ballot for the Democratic nomination for president in the March 19 primary election.