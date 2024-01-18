Streator, Woodland boys both score double-digit conference road wins: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Streator 76, Herscher 51: At Herscher on Wednesday, the visiting Bulldogs overcame a slow start that saw them lead 32-27 at halftime with a dominating second half to improve to 16-4 on the season and 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Christian Benning scored a team-high 20 points to lead Streator, with Isaiah Weibel (13 points, 10 in the second half), Quinn Baker (12 on the night) and Logan Aukland (11 points, including three 3-pointers) also scoring in double digits. Landon Muntz added five points.

Austin Buckley matched Benning for game-high honors with 20 points for the Tigers.

The Bulldogs have another ICE Conference road game Friday at Reed-Custer before Saturday’s 3 p.m. home game against old NCIC rival Rochelle.

Woodland 54, Midland 43: At rural Varna, the visiting Warriors improved to 13-6 on the season and 4-0 in Tri-County Conference play with the 11-point road win.

Woodland is scheduled to visit Henry-Senachwine for another TCC road game on Friday.

Seneca 61, Coal City 28: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (14-7) dominated from the start, crafting an 11-point lead by the end of one quarter and a 19-point advantage by the half of the nonconference tilt.

Paxton Giertz scored 18 points, Brady Sheedy had 12, Lane Provance added nine and Kenny Daggett scored six.

Earlville 65, Alden-Hebron 33: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (18-1) were in control throughout the nonconference contest, led by a double-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists courtesy of Griffin Cook.

Ryan Browder (17 points, four steals), Oliver Munoz (nine points) and Trenton Fruit (five assists) also led Earlville.

Sandwich 46, Woodstock North 45: At Sandwich, the host Indians (8-9 overall, 2-2 Kishwaukee River) gutted out a conference victory led by Chance Lange’s 27-point performance and 11 points from Dom Rome.

Sandwich trailed by 10 in the third quarter.

Girls bowling

Herscher 2,345, Streator 2,030, Peotone 1,701: In an unofficial Illinois Central Eight triangular, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs won one and lost one led by Lily Michael’s 455 series (160 high game).

Other high rollers for Streator included Jenna Onasch’s 399 (161) and Lyla Gengler’s 388 (145).

Girls basketball

Seneca 57, Henry-Senachwine 30: At Henry in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Fighting Irish (13-12) took control early and put the host Mallards away by holding them to one point in the third quarter to earn a chance at the consolation title Thursday at 5 p.m. against Dwight.

Alyssa Zellers (13 points), Audry McNabb (12) and Evelyn O’Connor (10) all scored in double figures for Seneca.