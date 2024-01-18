Reddick Mansion in Ottawa to host Jan. 20 trivia night

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa will host a trivia night 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Teams of up to 10 people may participate. The cost is $10 per person.

The trivia night will be hosted by Steve Novario.

Proceeds will be used for the maintenance and restoration of the Reddick Mansion.

The first-place prize will be $100. Beverages and treats will be for sale, but participants can bring their own adult beverages.

Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 815-433-6100 or email contact@reddickmansion.org for information. The mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St.