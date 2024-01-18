January 18, 2024
Marseilles Elementary honor roll, 2nd quarter 2023-2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Paws, Marseilles Elementary School's mascot

Marseilles Elementary School announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2023-24 school year.

High honor roll

Fourth grade

Jensen Balnis, Avery Barns-Underwood, Marina Berkland, Jadan Budach, Noah Davis, Olivia Harvala, Quinn Lauer, Cheznie Miller, Zachary Robinson, Sophia Ruiz, Maddox Smith, Lilith Underwood, Finnley Wren

Fifth grade

Jessica Basem, Maxwell Brown, Wesley Byone, Krystina Camacho, Gabriella Castillo, Xavier Dixon, Cody Harseim, Bristol Hughes, Anders Kaalaas, Annellieze Kesler-Galvan, McKenzie Kimmey, Noel Ledesma, Adalayde Lowe, Carson March, Wyatt March, Austin McKinnon, Savannah Narkis, Adalena Nichols, Elijah Reinhart, Sebastian Sanchez, Brady Stafford, Isabella Stevens, Angel Ulmenstine, Aidan Witalka, Cashylon Woodin

Sixth grade

Natalie Basem, Tesla Debias, Summerwind Kochan, Lydia Larson, Edward Rodgers, Emma Vicich, Aurora Wallace

Seventh grade

Elizabeth Arnold, Killian Berkland, Joseph Brown, Xavier Bumgarner, Desmond Burress, Ashlynn Dean, Lane Gabehart, Mariah Kochan, Vanessa Laitila, Kathryn Lane, Layla Leo, Connor Medina, Joseph Molina Ulmenstine, Carter Pieron, Sophera Polier, Brooklyn Powell, Esmerelda Remington

Eighth grade

Thayden Downey, Savannah Kochan, Melissa Marabotti, Jaxon Rissman, Sofia Scutt, Jayden Thoemke, Genevieve Vicich

Honor roll

Fourth grade

Chelsea Butler, Kamron Flores, Kathy Lopez, Abigail Melland, Willow Murley

Fifth grade

Carson Bentley, Gianna Rambeau, Cyrus Steele, Lucy Vangelisti

Sixth grade

Juliana Maloney

Seventh grade

Kailey Garcia, Braeden Parker, Anthony Perez-Garcia

Eighth grade

Isaac Bellel, Bryce Dalton, Wyatt Krause, Ava Leiteritz