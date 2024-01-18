Marseilles Elementary honor roll, 2nd quarter 2023-2024

Marseilles Elementary School announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
High honor roll
Fourth grade
Jensen Balnis, Avery Barns-Underwood, Marina Berkland, Jadan Budach, Noah Davis, Olivia Harvala, Quinn Lauer, Cheznie Miller, Zachary Robinson, Sophia Ruiz, Maddox Smith, Lilith Underwood, Finnley Wren
Fifth grade
Jessica Basem, Maxwell Brown, Wesley Byone, Krystina Camacho, Gabriella Castillo, Xavier Dixon, Cody Harseim, Bristol Hughes, Anders Kaalaas, Annellieze Kesler-Galvan, McKenzie Kimmey, Noel Ledesma, Adalayde Lowe, Carson March, Wyatt March, Austin McKinnon, Savannah Narkis, Adalena Nichols, Elijah Reinhart, Sebastian Sanchez, Brady Stafford, Isabella Stevens, Angel Ulmenstine, Aidan Witalka, Cashylon Woodin
Sixth grade
Natalie Basem, Tesla Debias, Summerwind Kochan, Lydia Larson, Edward Rodgers, Emma Vicich, Aurora Wallace
Seventh grade
Elizabeth Arnold, Killian Berkland, Joseph Brown, Xavier Bumgarner, Desmond Burress, Ashlynn Dean, Lane Gabehart, Mariah Kochan, Vanessa Laitila, Kathryn Lane, Layla Leo, Connor Medina, Joseph Molina Ulmenstine, Carter Pieron, Sophera Polier, Brooklyn Powell, Esmerelda Remington
Eighth grade
Thayden Downey, Savannah Kochan, Melissa Marabotti, Jaxon Rissman, Sofia Scutt, Jayden Thoemke, Genevieve Vicich
Honor roll
Fourth grade
Chelsea Butler, Kamron Flores, Kathy Lopez, Abigail Melland, Willow Murley
Fifth grade
Carson Bentley, Gianna Rambeau, Cyrus Steele, Lucy Vangelisti
Sixth grade
Juliana Maloney
Seventh grade
Kailey Garcia, Braeden Parker, Anthony Perez-Garcia
Eighth grade
Isaac Bellel, Bryce Dalton, Wyatt Krause, Ava Leiteritz