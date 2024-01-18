Basketball: First place on the line tonight for the TRAC East girls

First place will be on the line in the Three Rivers East when the Hall girls call on Princeton at Prouty Gym tonight.

The Red Devils (5-1) stand in first place by a half game over the Tigresses (4-1), looking to open up a bigger lead. Princeton would take over first place with a win.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Prouty Gym following the sophomore game.

Princeton (13-6) handed Hall (10-11) it’s only loss (57-40) in league play on Nov. 30 in Spring Valley. The Tigresses fell to Bureau Valley (55-45) at home a week later for its only league loss.

The rest of the league remains in a deadlock with BV, Newman and Kewanee all at 3-3.

In other games tonight:

The St. Bede girls meet Putnam County in the championship game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Henry at 7:30 p.m.

The Bureau Valley girls host Newman at 5:30 p.m.

The Bureau Valley boys host Newman at 7 p.m. with a JV game at 4 p.m.

The DePue boys will host LaMoille in another round of the Battle of the Blumhorst Brothers with Trae Blumhost as coach of the Little Giants and Chance Blumhorst as coach of the Lions. There will be a F/S tip at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity.

A look at girls basketball standings