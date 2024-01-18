ARPA scholarships available in La Salle County

Applications for the La Salle County American Rescue Plan Act Scholarship for the 2024-25 school year are now available on the Regional Office of Education 35 website at www.roe35.org. (Shaw Local News Network)

Applications for the La Salle County American Rescue Plan Act Scholarship for the 2024-25 school year are now available on the Regional Office of Education 35 website at www.roe35.org.

Applications may be picked up at the office in the downtown courthouse, 119 W. Madison St., Room 102, Ottawa. Applications for the scholarship must be completed in their entirety and must be received by 4 p.m. April 16.

There are three types of scholarships available.

Illinois Valley Community College will be identifying prospective students and students already enrolled to provide financial assistance for school programs that are in shortage work areas for the region. These include certified nursing assistant, emergency medical technician/paramedic, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse programs.

Reverse Scholarships to Mental Health Professionals who can document work in the county also are available. Requirements include working for a year from the time of application in the county and documentation of college debt.

Last, a traditional scholarship is available to college students who may be completing a license in social work and mental health professions over the next two years, or students interested in pursuing other short-term certifications or degrees in health care fields not offered at IVCC.

Scholarships will be awarded in the spring, with college funding beginning for the fall semester.

For information, contact Jessica Haywood at the Regional Office of Education at jhaywood@roe35.org or 815-434-0780.