La Salle County sheriff offers $500 scholarship

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss will award one scholarship for $500.

The scholarship is offered through the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, which will award more than $58,000 in college scholarships during the 2024-25 academic year.

Scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois, full-time online learning is acceptable.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents; scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within Illinois; students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2024-25 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office or on the ISA Website https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.

Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriffs offices is available on the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/

For more information, contact the sheriff’s office at 815-433-2161, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.