La Michoacana opens in downtown La Salle

La Michoacana Cinco Estrellas recently opened at 552 First St., Unit D, in downtown La Salle.

The shop offers ice cream in traditional flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but also mango, pineapple, lime, tamarind, guava and cucumber with chile, to name a few. It also offers banana splits, milk and water popsicles, yogurt, fruit cocktails, bionico, mangonada, milkshakes and strawberry with cream. Additionally, it offers agua fresca in a variety of flavors.

The food menu includes chicharron, dorilocos, chicharrones, corn in a cup, nachos and tostilocos, among other items.

The store also offers coffee, lattes, mocha, cappuccino, hot chocolate and French vanilla beverages.

For more information, call 815-326-1093 or find La Michoacana Cinco Estrellas on Facebook. La Michoacana Cinco Estrellas is on DoorDash.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

A request for more information was not returned.

