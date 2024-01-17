Bowling: AJ Egan claims third Masters crown

AJ Egan captured his third Princeton Masters Bowling championship in five years, defeating defending champ JT Dant in the finals. (Photo provided)

AJ Egan is a master again.

Egan won the 2024 Princeton Masters Bowling championship, defeating defending champion and good buddy JT Dant 210-203 in the title game.

It was Egan’s third Masters championship in five years, also winning in 2019 and 2022.

Egan, 29, said he knows Dant, a six-time champion, is always going to be the guy to beat to win the Masters.

“He’s been a lifelong friend of mine so it’s definitely fun to get to bowl against him in the finals. It’s what I always look forward to,” Egan said. “I was kind of surprised. I didn’t bowl too good the first week. I averaged I think 230-something and the second day I kind of fell on my face, averaged a 201. Then I came back the second weekend and I think I averaged a 245 for those 11 games.

“I went from third to sixth to second and then I kept my second going into the finals.”

Egan said it was good competition throughout the tournament.

“A lot of the games were close from what I saw in the match play. Everything seemed close really. Wasn’t any blowouts that I saw,” he said.

Dant held a 127.9 to 124.21 edge in Peterson points over Egan through the first four rounds of competition.

Then came time for the step-ladder finals on Sunday.

Mike McClure came on strong from the No. 5 position to defeat No. 4 Drew Carpenter (258-222) and No. 3 Sam Lawrence (258-179).

AJ Egan (center) captured his third Princeton Masters Bowling championship in five years, defeating defending champ JT Dant in the finals. The top five bowlers this year (from left) were Drew Carpenter (5th), Mike McClure (3rd), Egan, JT Dant (2nd) and Sam Lawrence (4th). (Photo provided)

McClure’s run to the top came to an end when he ran into Egan, who took their match 269-222. It avenged Egan’s loss to McClure in last year’s finals with Egan settling for fourth and McClure taking second.

That set the stage for the showdown for the title between Egan and Dant. Two strikes in the 10th frame sealed the win for Egan.

“I had to double and 4 to win. It was close for sure,” Egan said.

Final standings leading into the step-ladder finals were Dant (127.89), Egan (124.21), Lawrence (118.28), Carpenter (118.11) and McClure (117.31) with the top 10 rounded out by Joe Zokal (116.04), Chad Lewis (113.33), Randy Dalrymple (113.77), Randy Hanson (112.0) and Michael Camp (111.28).

Camp rolled the only 300 game of the tournament, his 14th overall.

Eric Webster received the Mike Young Sportsmanship Award.

Ladies turn: The 2024 Women’s Masters starts this weekend at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ashley Hensley is the defending champion.