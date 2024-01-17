Basketball: Some shuffling in this week’s AP rankings

There was a little shuffling in this week’s Associated Press prep state basketball rankings, but most of the top-ranked teams remained the same.

Breese Central (19-2) stayed atop the 2A boys poll with 10 first-place votes and 143 points. Tolono Unity (17-0) moved up to second with 127 points, swapping positions with No. 3 Peoria Manual (9-9), which had 97 points, both receiving two first-place votes. Byron (14-0) stayed at No. 4 with 96 points.

Rockridge (14-3) moved up one spot to No. 9 for 2A boys while Fieldcrest (15-1) received 11 points just out of the rankings at No. 13.

Effingham St. Anthony (17-4) with 12 first-place votes and 135 points and Tuscola (17-2) with two first-place votes and 126 points stayed at No. 1 and No. 2 in 1A boys. Goreville (17-1) parlayed 87 points to move up two spots to No. 3 with Illini Bluffs (19-3) falling one spot to No. 4 with 85 points. Serena (17-1) gained 35 points to move up one spot to No. 8.

Chicago Mt. Carmel (20-2) stayed atop the 3A rankings with Sterling receiving two points.

The 4A boys saw Homewood-Flossmoor (17-1) jumped over Currie for the top spot. H-F gained six first-place votes and 105 points while Currie received five first-place votes and 104 points.

The Annawan girls (17-4) remained at No. 3 in 1A with 65 points. Galena (16-1) retained top billing with six first-place votes and 86 points with Orangeville (21-1) at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 81 points. Serena (16-2) moved back in the rankings at No. 10 with 12 points while Wethersfield gained six points.

Peoria Notre Dame (21-3) supplanted Breese Central( 18-2) for the top spot for 2A girls, receiving eight first-place votes and 110 points to move up two spots. Central came in at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 101 points.

Lincoln (23-0) and Loyola (22-0) remained at No. 1 in 3A and 4A, respectively. Lincoln received all nine first-place votes in 3A while Loyola (5) shared first-place votes with Alton (21-1) and Bolingbrook (18-2), who tied for second place with two and one first-place vote, respectively.