Ottawa bowler Wil Znaniecki advances to sectional: The Times Area Roundup for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Boys bowling

Ottawa junior Wil Znaniecki advances to sectional: At the Plainfield North Regional at Joliet’s Town & Country Lanes, Znaniecki posted a six-game series of 1,182 on Monday to finish 13th overall and earn one of the 10 spots for individuals not on an advancing team.

Znaniecki, who now moves on to Saturday’s Rockford Jefferson Sectional at Don Carter Lanes, rolled high games of 242 and 218 for the Pirates, which placed 10th of the 14 competing teams with a total of 5,174. Yorkville claimed the championship with 5,864.

Senior Evan Spencer finished with 1,060 (201), while junior Robbie Burke registered a 1,001 (213) for Ottawa.

Girls basketball

Marquette Academy 56, Seneca 46; St. Bede 60, Marquette Academy 47: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Henry, the No. 4-seeded Crusaders topped the No. 5-seeded Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals but fell to the top-seeded Bruins in the semifinals.

Marquette now plays No. 3 Midland at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.

Marquette led Seneca 11-8 after one quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 42-38 heading to the fourth. Lilly Craig led the Crusaders with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kaitlyn Davis added 14 points and four rebounds, while Avery Durdan had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Alyssa Zellers and Tessa Krull had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Seneca (12-12), which plays Henry-Senachwine at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.

Against St. Bede, Davis netted 18 points for the Crusaders (13-6), with Craig recording 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Avery Durdan had eight points.

Newark 54, IMSA 16: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Shabbona, the No. 2-seeded Norsemen rolled past the No. 7-seeded Titans and into Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against No. 3 Hinckley-Big Rock.

Addison Long paced Newark (11-10) with 13 points, while Brooklyn Hatteberg and Addison Ness added 11 points each.

Eureka 44, Fieldcrest 43: At Eureka College, the No. 7-seeded Knights came up just short against the rival and No. 2 Hornets in the quarterfinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Kaitlyn White led Fieldcrest (15-7) with 18 points, with Macy Gochanour adding 13 points and Terilynn Timmerman had eight points.

The Knights now play No. 6 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at GCMS in the fifth-place bracket semifinals.

Boys basketball

Rockford Lutheran 80, Seneca 47; Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Seneca 64 (OT): At the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase at Bloomington Central Catholic High School, the Fighting Irish dropped to 13-7 on the season with the two losses at the event.