OSF St. Clare in Princeton to host Meals for a Healthy Heart

Local organizations are teaming up in February to provide the Meals for a Healthy Heart program in Princeton.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease prevention starts with healthy lifestyle choices. This includes choosing heart-healthy foods and beverages, maintaining a healthy weight and including daily activity in your health plan.

Register for a two-part class series and learn some small healthy changes that can significantly impact overall heart health. Classes offer Illinois Extension research-based education for better cardiovascular health. Enjoy cooking demonstrations and tastings during class and take-home recipes and resources.

Instructors Susan Glassman, MS Ed., Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Illinois Extension, and Stefanie Morris, community health education coordinator, OSF St. Clare Medical Center will lead Meals for a Healthy Heart, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, Feb. 5 and 12, at OSF St. Clare Medical Center, 530 Park Avenue, East, Princeton, in the White Oak Classroom-third floor. Program fees are $15 per person. The class is limited to 20 adults.

Register at Go.Illinois.edu/makingheartshealthy or call Glassman at 815-224-0894.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or more information, call 815-224-0889.