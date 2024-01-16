NCAT will provide Ottawa, La Salle, Peru rides only Tuesday, Jan. 16

North Central Area Transit transportation services will be limited Tuesday, Jan. 16 to Ottawa, La Salle and Peru because of the extreme cold temperatures, the agency said in a Monday announcement. (Shaw file Photo)

NCAT also issued some winter travel reminders. Be sure to wear a coat, hat, gloves and appropriate shoes - all the itmes necessary to keep warm and dry. Have a path clear of snow or ice so you and/or NCAT drivers can safely get from the house to the bus. Plan for extra time because bus drivers will be moving cautiously. Be careful that sidewalks and bus floors may be slippery.

Check NCAT’s Facebook page for updated information on closures or changes to travel schedules. Call 833-433-6228 for more information.