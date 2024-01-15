The Times Athlete of the Week: Nick Plesko a fan of the outdoors, Star Wars and the Warrior Dome

Capturing 211 of 465 votes cast, Woodland boys basketball leading scorer Nick Plesko is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.

Plesko continued to have a hot hand as the new year began, scoring 11 points in a home win over Putnam County after posting a pair of 20-plus point performances in the Marquette Christmas Tournament. He took first on a ballot that also included runner-up Nicholas Pollett (Streator boys wrestling), Lainie Olson (Seneca girls basketball) and Ava Weatherford (Ottawa girls wrestling).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Plesko: The team calls me Coach Nick sometimes after I make suggestions or give tips in practice.

You’ve emerged as the leading scorer on a balanced Woodland attack this season. What’s been clicking for you in terms of scoring the basketball?

Plesko: My teammates have done a great job on getting me open by setting great screens, moving the ball well and just executing plays.

What have been the keys to the team’s strong start this season, and what do you and your teammates need to do to keep things going in the right direction?

Plesko: Working as a team and not giving up when things aren’t going our way is what’s been working for us. I think if we can continue to build our chemistry and execute game plans, we will be heading in the right direction.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and in what league did you first play?

Plesko: I was around 5 years old, and me and some of my teammates now played at the Streator YMCA youth league.

Woodland is known for its small, close-knit community. What do you enjoy most about attending Woodland School?

Plesko: I enjoy always being able to see my friends all day even if they aren’t in my class. It really helps me get through the day.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other, and how many times have you seen it?

Plesko: I’ve probably seen “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith” at least 15 times, and I honestly wouldn’t doubt if I’ve seen it more than that.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go and what do you order?

Plesko: After a big win, the team usually heads to McDonald’s to celebrate. When I go, I usually get a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or a chicken sandwich.

There’s a worldwide hack, and all but three video games will be completely deleted. Which three would you save?

Plesko: I would probably save “Fortnite” and “Rocket League,” because these games are something me and the guys will play occasionally if we have some free time. Then I would want to save “The Last of Us,” because it’s a game I play on my own when everyone’s busy.

What are the three best high school gyms you’ve played in?

Plesko: My top three, in order, is definitely our gym, the Warrior Dome at No. 1, then Putnam County and Midland.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Plesko: I like to travel a lot. Vacations are something I look forward to.

Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

Plesko: As of right now, I haven’t decided on anything, but I’m leaning towards environmental jobs, because I like the great outdoors. I would definitely be open to continue playing basketball in college.