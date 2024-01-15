Stage 212 in La Salle seeks 2025 directors

Stage 212 in La Salle is seeking submissions from directors for the 2025 season.

The organization is looking for a wide variety of well-known, highly recognizable musicals, dramas and comedies to fill the winter, spring, summer and fall slots, but also will entertain proposals for the 2025 Off-Season production, which is typically small cast, a little out of the ordinary and runs in a slot outside of the regular season. The organization will consider all submissions, including repeats of past shows if they have not been performed in the last 15 years.

Anyone interested in submitting a show for consideration should visit the Stage 212 web site at stage212.org for application information. Visitors to stage212.org will find a reference list of all productions Stage 212 has put on in their history, as well as links to a director’s resume and application in Google document form to be completed and submitted online. Form links may also be found on Stage 212′s Facebook page. Applications are due by Feb. 5. A final selection will be made for recommendation to the Management Committee of Stage 212 in March. Any questions should be emailed to productionmanager@stage212.org.

Stage 212 has been the Illinois Valley’s community theater since 1968 and welcomes anyone interested in participating in a stage production, regardless of previous experience.