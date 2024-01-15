Reddick Library in Ottawa to host activities week of Jan. 15

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 15 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 15 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

Check the library’s Facebook page for possible closures from the winter weather.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16: Getting Started with Genealogy, adults. Genealogist Debra Dudek will lead this class on getting started with family history research. Learn the ‘best of the best’ resources for databases, maps, land records, cemeteries, directories and more.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17: Button Moon Collage, kindergartners through second graders. The library is continuing its space-themed month by crafting a beautiful moon collage made out of buttons.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th graders. This month the library is featuring The Hunger Games. Come and see if you can survive and “may the odds be ever in your favor.”

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20: Central Illinois Sasquatch Stories and Folklore, adults. Local researcher and enthusiast, Kris Lohmar, will lead this fascinating and lively discussion on the Bigfoot phenomenon. The talk will include personal stories and folklore.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.