A boil order has been issued for some homes in the area south of 11th Street, between Bucklin and Lafayette streets and the surrounding areas, according to a city of La Salle Facebook post.

The city said it tagged affected homes in the post.

“There has been a water main break,” the post said. “City crews are working to address quickly. Roads may be icy due to water on the road.”

If you are experiencing rusty water, let your water run until it clears.