All ages, singers, closet singers and bathroom singers are invited to start an area choir in Ottawa.

The choir will meet for an informational meeting 7 p.m. Monday Jan. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Jefferson St., Ottawa. Use south entrance door and follow signs. Bring the names of the songs you would like to sing.

The choir is planning a concert this March. Any questions, contact Lloyd Chapman at 815-488-8114.