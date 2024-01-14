‘SILO’ to be shown Jan. 23 at Bureau Valley High School

The movie “SILO” will be coming to Bureau County this winter. (BCR photo)

“SILO” is the first featured film about grain entrapment. Inspired by true events, “SILO” follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.

The movie will be shown 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Bureau Valley High School Auditorium, 9154 County Road 2125 N, Manlius. Sponsors for the event are Bureau Valley FFA, Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leaders, Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Illinois State Fire Institute. Reservations are required by calling the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or through the Facebook event.

After the movie, a farm safety demonstration by Illinois Fire Service institute is planned at Nutrien’s Manlius location on Route 40, just south of Bureau Valley High School. Reservations are required for the training for an accurate meal count.

This program is also brought to you in part by an Illinois Farm Bureau Farm Safety Grant.