Seed-starting workshops set in Streator, Utica

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener Program will be offering several seed starting workshops during the month of February to answer many of the questions new and old gardeners alike have about the seed starting process. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Have you tried your hand at seed starting only to be disappointed when the seeds don’t germinate or just die off unexpectedly?

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener Program will be offering several seed-starting workshops during the month of February to answer many of the questions new and old gardeners alike have about the seed-starting process.

Master gardeners will provide information and demonstrations focusing on soil type, containers, temperature, and light and moisture requirements of various vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Participants will practice starting their own seeds to bring home.

Master gardeners with various methods and a history of success in seed starting will be available for workshops throughout the service area. These workshops are free and open to the public.

The following dates and times will require registration to ensure materials and space. Seed-starting workshops will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

The Utica Public Library District will host a workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 224 Mill St.

To register for one of these workshops, go to the following links: go.illinois.edu/streatorseeds (Streator) and go.illinois.edu/startseeds (Utica).

Additional information will be available as other workshops are confirmed.

For information or special accommodations, contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator, at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356.