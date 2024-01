The Putnam County Junior High sixth grade boys basketball team won the Oglesby Holy Family tournament. The team consists of (from left) Hayden Doyle, Garrett Billups, Davis Carlson, Anthony Popurella, Cayden Bush, Luis Ramirez, Garrit Smith, (middle) Camden Moriarty, Kohlton Mateika, Calvin Fielder, Geoffery Pagani, Luke Gabrielse, Caius Luncsford, Luca Carboni (back) Head Coach TJ Askeland, Nolan Weddell, Brendan Linton and coach Brett Carlson. (Photo provided by Mike Olson)