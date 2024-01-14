IVCC to host real estate broker pre-license course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center will offer Real Estate Broker Pre-License (REA-1200-300) 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 16, through May 7 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 23 and April 27. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center will offer Real Estate Broker Pre-License (REA-1200-300) from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 16, through May 7 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and April 27.

The classes are led by Carol Wlodarchak.

The class will provide students with instruction in real estate fundamentals. Students are required to attend all sessions, which include introduction to license law and real property, basics of agency, seller and buyer relationships and counseling, local state and federal laws, brokerage, property management, leases, independent contractor and employee status, financing contracts, and title records and transactions.

The 75-hour class fulfills the requirement for obtaining an Illinois real estate broker license and will prepare students for entry into the field. Upon successful completion of this course, students have met the pre-license requirements to be eligible for the Illinois real estate broker examination.

The class costs $865.

All real estate brokers and managing brokers must be licensed by the state to conduct transactions in Illinois. To obtain the license, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a Social Security number or Individual taxpayer identification number, and have a high school diploma or GED certificate.

To register, visit www.ivcc.edu. For information, call Jennifer Scheri at 815-224-0390.